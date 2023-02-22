Last year the stories of game of Thrones They returned to the small screen, this through the spin off known as House of the Dragon, which was widely seen by fans of the franchise. Even the second season was confirmed almost immediately, and some have wondered how long it will take to appear on the platform HBO.

The CEO of Content HBO Max, Casey Bloys, has revealed that we can expect season 2 of the series for next year, probably in the summer. It is worth mentioning that this may be new in the saga, since GOT was released every year. But it seems that with House of the Dragon they want to take longer breaks.

Bloys revealed that the series premiere in 2024 is a good guess and she also admitted that she wouldn’t be eligible to be nominated for that year’s Emmys, which means it would be released after May 31, 2024. And if summer is the forecast, it could have its premiere from the end of June to mid-August.

This is its synopsis:

The Game of Thrones prequel series titled The House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen house, only 200 years before the events narrated in the original fiction. The Targaryen family escaped the destruction of Valyria to settle on Dragonstone, from where Aegon I conquered Westeros.

Editor’s note: Many shows are already taking these kinds of year-long breaks to put out more content, so I want to assume The Last of Us will go through the same thing, with a season two premiere in 2025.