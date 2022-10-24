This Sunday, October 23, hbo max premiered the season finale of “House of the dragon”, the spin-off television series of “Game of thrones” that brings us closer to the members of the Targaryen House, from the reign of Viserys. With chapter 10 already streaming, thousands of fans have been shocked with everything that is coming for the future of King’s Landing and other Westeros territories in the next installment.

Less and less to see the Dragon Dance. The first season of “House of the dragon” laid the foundation for a ruthless war. Photo: Composite LR/HBO

Dance of dragons, the bloody war that fans expect

(SPOILER ALERT) As shown in episode 10 of “The House of the Dragon”, Rhaenyra had no intention of starting a war in the kingdom even though Aegon he was crowned as the new monarch.

As expected, it was Demoncurrent husband of Rhaenyra, who did not agree with the elected ruler nor with the peaceful position of the aforementioned princess against the Hightower.

However, Viserys’s daughter would completely change her point of view after the cruel death of her little Luke, because of Aemond, one of Alicent’s sons.

Lucerys and Arrax are bested by Aemond and Vhagar in a quick and unfair fight. Photo: Composite/HBO Max/House of Wiki/

What will happen in season 2 of “House of the dragon”?

George RR Martin, creator of the universe of “Game of Thrones”anticipated that, from his perspective, “The house of the dragon” should be extended for four seasons to correctly portray A Dance with Dragons, the bloodthirsty civil war that fans are eagerly waiting to see.

But it is not known what plans he will have HBO for his TV series. Even so, the showrunner Ryan Condal advanced some details, in an interview with Deadline.

“The second part will reach the rhythms that people expected from the middle of ‘Game of Thrones’, but it will have been done conscientiously, and the viewers will feel the tragedies because we have proposed it.”

He also revealed that they will incorporate “natural paths to moments of frivolity” in the drama. This translates into adding a little more comedy.

Rhaenyra’s pain marked the end of “House of the dragon”. Photo: HBO Max capture

When would “House of the dragon” season 2 come out?