House of the Dragon season 2: when it premieres, what it's about and everything we know about it | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology

House of the Dragon It was one of the most surprising and beloved series of 2022. After the disappointment of many with the end of game of Thronesthis spin-off once again put the public's interest in this fantasy series. So much so that its second season was confirmed almost immediately.

This will arrive in 2024 and already has fans waiting for what it can show us. Although its premiere is still a few months away, here we share everything we know about it and its release date, so you don't miss a single episode.

What you should know about House of the Dragon season 2

When does the second season of House of the Dragon come out?

From a trailer released in December, the release date of the second season of House of the Dragon. This will begin broadcasting on Sunday, June 16. After that day, fans will be able to enjoy a weekly episode.

We must remember that it is an HBO production and they usually follow the launch scheme of television. Especially since this series will not be exclusive to its streaming service, Max, but can also be seen on cable TV services.

This season will begin very shortly after the events of the first. With the recent accession of Queen Rhaenyra to the throne and the death of her son, alliances are brewing for a battle for the Targaryen throne.