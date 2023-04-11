Filming has just begun at Leavesden Studios in the UK on the highly anticipated new episodes of House of the Dragon, the HBO series based on the novel “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin set 200 years before the events mentioned in “Game of Thrones”, on the history of House Targaryen. The new season will debut soon exclusively on Sky and streamed only on NOW.

Ryan CondalCo-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer of the new season, said: “House of the Dragon is back. We are thrilled to once again shoot with members of what we now consider our family and new talent in front of and behind the camera. All of your favorite characters will soon be conspiring again at the council tables, marching their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store for you.”.

In the first season, the series has successfully run an on-set mentorship and mentoring program for production trainees. Now that filming for Season 2 is underway, House Of The Dragon has once again opened its doors to the WBD Access Directors Shadows program, giving two up-and-coming directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, the chance to hone their skills and learn from one of the best crews in the business.

In the cast of the second season Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno And Rhys Ifans. Among the actors of the first season who return to the cast of the new episodes also Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Season 2 credits: co-creator and executive producer George RR Martin; co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Ryan Condal; executive producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Based on George RR Martin’s bestseller “Fire and Blood”.