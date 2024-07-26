House of the Dragon Season 2 is quickly approaching its finale with only a couple of episodes remaining. Despite having been promised that we would see the Dance of the Dragons in its entirety during this season, it seems that they will save it for the next one or maybe even a fourth one.

Although we already had a very good battle between dragons, they still haven’t fully released the conflict. This season focused more on strategies and planning. Since there are only two more episodes left, we doubt that in these we will see the war that led to the end of the Targaryen lineage.

When does the seventh episode of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

The seventh chapter of the second season of House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday, July 28. If all goes well, fans can expect a new episode every week until the finale. This season will have eight episodes, so only this Sunday’s and the next one are left.

The second season decided to decrease its episode count from 10 to 8. Although no official reason was given for this, it is believed to be to maintain a more consistent pace between each episode. Despite this, heading into the season finale many felt that it suffered from too much filler.

This seventh episode of the second season of House of the Dragon has already released a preview of what we can expect. Here we see that Rhaenyra confront Addam because the dragon Seasmoke chose him as his rider. While Aemond continues with his plans to lead the ‘greens’ to victory.

What time does House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 premiere?

The premiere time for the seventh episode of season 2 of House of the Dragon The show is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, July 28, and every Sunday we will have a new episode at the same time. In Central Mexico time, this would be 7:00 p.m. Here are the conversions to other time zones.

Spain: 3:00 am

Dominican Republic: 9:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Paraguay: 9:00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 pm

Cuba: 9:00 pm

Colombia: 8:00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Panama: 8:00 pm

Peru: 8:00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 pm

Uruguay: 10:00 pm

Brazil: 10:00 pm

Chile: 10:00 pm

El Salvador: 7:00 pm

Guatemala: 7:00 pm

Costa Rica: 7:00 pm

Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 pm

Source: Max

Where can you watch House of the Dragon season 2?

You have a couple of options to watch each episode of House of the Dragon season 2. The first of these is through the HBO pay TV channel. There, the episodes premiere simultaneously with those in the United States and already have Spanish subtitles.

Your other option is to subscribe to the streaming service Maxwhere each episode will be available just a few seconds after its premiere on TV. We must remember that this is an HBO production and not just from this service, which is why you have two options to watch it.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is a series that works as a prequel to the events of game of ThronesHere we follow the members of the Targaryen family 200 years before the events with Jon Snow and the Stark family. What we will be shown is how this family went from being in power to being practically forgotten.

Source: Max

Throughout its duration we will see the decline of this lineage and the war known as The Dance of the Dragons, which was a key point in its disappearance. In fact, this second season focused specifically on the beginnings of this war, although it did not fully describe the conflict. Does this catch your attention?

