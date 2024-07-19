House of the Dragon Season 2 finally gave us dragon battles and follows the path to what will be a cruel war between the Targaryens. The most recent episode dealt with the aftermath of one of the best fights of the season and opened up some possibilities.

Although it seemed that the war would begin in earnest from the fourth episode, we had to wait a little longer. However, both sides continue with their preparations to defeat each other. Perhaps the next episode, being one of the last, will get things going even more.

When does the sixth episode of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

The sixth chapter of the second season of House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday, July 21. If all goes well, fans can expect a new episode every week until the finale. This season will have eight episodes, so there will still be two more to enjoy.

The second season decided to decrease its episode count from 10 to 8. Although no official reason was given for this, it is believed to be to maintain a more consistent pace between each episode. Of course, with each episode lasting almost an hour, we can expect quite a bit of development each week.

This sixth episode of the second season of House of the Dragon has already released a preview of what we can expect. Here we see that Rhaenyra will try to get a new and powerful dragon capable of facing Vhagar.. While in King’s Landing it seems that there will be revolts that will affect Alicent.

What time does House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 premiere?

The premiere time for the sixth episode of season 2 of House of the Dragon It is scheduled to air at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, July 21, and every Sunday we will have a new episode at the same time. In central Mexico time, this would be 7:00 p.m. Here are the conversions to other time zones.

Spain: 3:00 am

Dominican Republic: 9:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Paraguay: 9:00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 pm

Cuba: 9:00 pm

Colombia: 8:00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Panama: 8:00 pm

Peru: 8:00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 pm

Uruguay: 10:00 pm

Brazil: 10:00 pm

Chile: 10:00 pm

El Salvador: 7:00 pm

Guatemala: 7:00 pm

Costa Rica: 7:00 pm

Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 pm

Where can you watch House of the Dragon season 2?

You have a couple of options to watch each episode of House of the Dragon season 2. The first of these is through the HBO pay TV channel. There, the episodes premiere simultaneously with those in the United States and already have Spanish subtitles.

Your other option is to subscribe to the streaming service Max, where each episode will be available just a few seconds after its TV premiere. We must remember that this is an HBO production and not just from this service, which is why you have two options to watch it.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is a series that works as a prequel to the events of Game of Thrones. Here we follow the members of the Targaryen family 200 years before the events with Jon Snow and the Stark family. What we will be shown is how this family went from being in power to being practically forgotten.

Throughout its duration we will see the decline of this lineage and the war known as The Dance of the Dragons, which was a key point in its demise. In fact, this second season focused its episodes precisely on the beginnings of this war, but it seems increasingly likely that we will see the entire conflict until the next one. Does it interest you?

