House of the Dragon Season 2 has finally begun to deliver on its promise of dragon battles and a brutal war between the Targaryens. The most recent episode was one of the most well-received and exciting for fans who are already eager for much more.

After a season start more focused on drama and conversations, it seems that all the gears are getting ready for the real conflict.Now that we’ve had one of the biggest battles of the Dance of the Dragons, HBO knows it can’t stop.

When does the fifth episode of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

The fifth episode of the second season of House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday, July 14. If all goes well, fans can expect a new episode every week until the finale. This season will have eight episodes, so there will still be three more to enjoy.

The second season decided to decrease its episode count from 10 to 8. Although no official reason was given for this, it is believed to be to maintain a more consistent pace between each episode. Of course, with each episode lasting almost an hour, we can expect quite a bit of development each week.

This fifth episode of the second season of House of the Dragon has already released a preview of what we can expect. Here we deal with the immediate aftermath of Rhaenys’ death and find out if Aegon will be saved. At the same time Rhaenyra plans an attack on King’s Landing.

What time does House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5 premiere?

The premiere time for the fifth episode of House of the Dragon season 2 is set for 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, July 14, and we will have a new episode every Sunday at the same time. In central Mexico time, this would be 7:00 p.m. Here are the conversions to other time zones.

Spain: 3:00 am

Dominican Republic: 9:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Paraguay: 9:00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 pm

Cuba: 9:00 pm

Colombia: 8:00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Panama: 8:00 pm

Peru: 8:00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 pm

Uruguay: 10:00 pm

Brazil: 10:00 pm

Chile: 10:00 pm

El Salvador: 7:00 pm

Guatemala: 7:00 pm

Costa Rica: 7:00 pm

Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 pm

Source: HBO

Where can you watch House of the Dragon season 2?

You have a couple of options to watch each episode of House of the Dragon season 2. The first of these is through the HBO pay TV channel. There, the episodes premiere simultaneously with those in the United States and already have Spanish subtitles.

Your other option is to subscribe to the streaming service Maxwhere each episode will be available just a few seconds after its premiere on TV. We must remember that this is an HBO production and not just from this service, which is why you have two options to watch it.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is a series that works as a prequel to the events of game of Thrones. Here we follow the members of the Targaryen family 200 years before the events with Jon Snow and the Stark family.What will be shown to us is how this family went from power to being practically forgotten.

Source: Max

Throughout its duration we will see the decline of this lineage and the war known as The Dance of the Dragons, which was a key point in its disappearance. In fact, this second season focuses precisely on this cruel war. Are you watching it yet?

