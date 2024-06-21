House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally here and gave us a pretty brutal first episode, full of violence and intrigue. Now that everything seems to be aligning to give us the long-awaited dance of the dragons, surely you are one of those who are already waiting for the next episode.

A trailer at the end of the first episode promises that the second season will show us a cruel war for the throne. Now with Rhaenyra’s revenge consummated, his rivals will surely not remain idly by, which already gives us a next episode to look forward to.

When does the second episode of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

The second episode of the second season of House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday, June 23. If all goes well, fans can expect a new episode every week until the finale arrives. This season will have eight episodes, so there will still be six to enjoy.

The second season decided to decrease its episode count from 10 to 8. Although they did not give an official reason for this, it is believed to be to maintain a more constant rhythm between each episode. Of course, since each one lasts almost an hour, we can expect a lot of development each week.

This second episode of the second season of House of the Dragon It has not yet revealed the title it will have, probably to avoid spoilers.. The previous one was called Son for Son because we saw the murder of one of Aegon II’s sons after the death of Rhaenyra’s son at the hands of Aemond. We will see the consequences of this act.

What time does the second episode of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

The premiere time for the second episode of season 2 of House of the Dragon has its time set at 6:00 pm Pacific Time on Sunday, June 23 and every Sunday we will have a new episode at the same time. In central Mexico time, this would be 7:00 pm. Here we leave you the conversions to other time zones.

Spain: 3:00 am

Dominican Republic: 9:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Paraguay: 9:00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 pm

Cuba: 9:00 pm

Colombia: 8:00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Panama: 8:00 pm

Peru: 8:00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 pm

Uruguay: 10:00 pm

Brazil: 10:00 pm

Chile: 10:00 pm

El Salvador: 7:00 pm

Guatemala: 7:00 pm

Costa Rica: 7:00 pm

Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 pm

Where can you watch House of the Dragon season 2?

You have a couple of options for watching each episode of House of the Dragon season 2. The first of them is through the HBO pay TV channel. The episodes are released there simultaneously with the United States and already have Spanish subtitles.

Your other option is to subscribe to the streaming service Max, where each episode will be available only a few seconds after its premiere on TV. We must remember that this is an HBO production and not just this service, which is why you have two options to watch it.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is a series that works as a prequel to the events of game of Thrones. TOHere we follow the members of the Targaryen family 200 years before the events with Jon Snow and the Stark family. What we will be shown is how this family went from power to being practically forgotten.

Source: HBO.

Throughout its duration we will see the decline of this lineage and the war known as The Dance of the Dragons, which was a key point in its disappearance. In fact, this second season will precisely show us the beginnings of this war. Does it catch your attention?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.