Episode 7 of the second season of House of the Dragon And now the trailer for the end is also available, which seems to promise the long-awaited battle between dragons.

The end of episode 7 of House of the Dragon not only did he place 3 new dragonriders, he technically caused Aemond Targaryen to retreat by possessing one of the largest dragons in all of Westeros.

Now, to warm up the engines, we have a preview of episode 8 of House of the Dragon which shows us both greens and blacks preparing their best weapons for what could be the final battle for Kingslanding.

In one more week we will know if the future of Westeros ends up in the hands of Rhaenyra, who will evidently launch her offensive, or if the Green Council manages to hold on.

House of the Dragon: When does season 2 end?

The second season of House of the Dragon will end on Sunday, August 4, 2024 and can be seen through the Max streaming service or, failing that, on the paid cable channel HBO.

Chapter 8 of House of the Dragon It will be broadcast at 7:00 pm Central Mexico time, 6:00 pm Pacific time through the HBO service and will be available at the same time on Max.

This episode concludes the second season of the series based on George RR Martin’s book, Fire and Blood, which focuses primarily on the Targaryens before the events of the Song of Wind and Fire story.

Are you liking the direction it's taking? House of the Dragon? Do you think a good ending is coming? Remember that here we explain who Addam Velaryon is and we also give you a preview of the battles that await us in this series.