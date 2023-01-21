“house of the dragon” came to HBO Max to redeem “Game of thrones” and its resounding end. Now that he has shown that George RR Martin’s fictional universe still has a lot to tell, many more seasons are expected to be released to the delight of fans who don’t miss a single chapter.

To the surprise of many, Emilia Clarke revealed that she has not seen the “GOT” prequel and has no intention of doing so. The reason behind it has surprised the fans of the series and it is not for less, especially when taking into account that both stories are connected.

What did Emilia Clarke say about “House of the dragon”?

“Not! Can you (forgive me)? It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I am delighted with all the awards. I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange,” said the actress in a recent interview for Variety.

“It’s like someone said, ‘Do you want to go to this class reunion that’s not your year? Do you want to go to that school reunion?’ This is how it feels. I’m avoiding it,” she finally explained.

“House of the dragon” won as the best series at the Golden Globes 2023. Photo: composition LR / HBO

“House of the dragon”: what is it about?

“House of the dragon” adapts the book “Fire and blood” by George RR Martin and is based on the history of the Targaryen family 170 years after the death of the ‘Mad King’ and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. In its chapters we see how the crown is disputed, as well as the beginning of the ‘dance of the dragons’.