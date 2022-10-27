The first season of “House of the dragon” came to an end last Sunday, October 23. With scenes full of emotion, the Dance of the Dragons has begun, the same one that will pit the Targaryens against each other. The end? Stay with the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower will be the minds behind this civil war, one that fans want to see. While this is happening, among the fandom it has caused great astonishment the real ages of the actors and actresses of “The house of the dragon”.

Actual cast ages of “House of the dragon”

Who have surprised are O Livia Cooke (28) and Tom Glynn-Carney (27), Alicent and Aegon Targaryen , respectively. The interpreters, who are son and mother in fiction, are only one year apart in real life.

Alicent Hightower and Aegon Targaryen. Photo: HBO Max

In “House of the dragon”, Alicent’s eldest son is about 20 years old, while the queen dowager is about 35 years old.

But the difference does not end here. Ewan Mitchell, who plays Viserys’s youngest son, Aemond Targaryen, is 25 years old. three years younger than Olivia. For her part, the actress behind Helaena Targaryen, Phia Saban, is 24 years old.

Aemond and Helena Targaryen. Photo: HBO Max

Another case is that of Rhaena Targaryen, daughter of Laena Velaryon and Daemon Targaryen. The character is played by 25-year-old Phoebe Campbell. In the plot, the young Velaryon is older than Lucerys, so her age in her fiction would be around 14 years old.