“House of the dragon” came to HBO Max to redeem “Game of thrones” and the ending that left fans dissatisfied. Not only did we see the start of the Dance of the Dragons, but we also met the members of House Targaryen.

The television network is confident in the success of the program and believes that it will sweep the 2023 Emmy Awards. According to Gold Derby, he has nominated 12 actors for the ceremony. Two of them as protagonists and 10 as secondary.

Main actors

Emma D’Arcy – Rhaenyra Targaryen

Paddy Considine – Viserys Targaryen

supporting actors

Fabien Frankel – Ser Criston Cole

Rhys Ifans – Otto Hightower

Matthew Needham – Lord Larys Strong

Matt Smith – Daemon Targaryen

Steve Toussaintt – Lord Corlys Velaryon

Milly Alcock – the young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Eve Best – Princess Rhaenys Targaryens

Emily Carey – Young Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke – the adult Alicent Hightower

Sonoya Mizuno – Mysaria.

“House of the dragon” and its exciting struggle for power. Photo: HBO

What is “House of the Dragon” about?

The story focuses on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its downfall in revolution. In this way, we will know what happened to them after an intra-family conflict for power.

Where to see the series?

“House of the dragon” is available on HBO Max, a platform on which its predecessor, “Game of thrones”, is also found. To see the content, you can access a subscription from S / 19.90.