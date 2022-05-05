The new official trailer has just been released on the HBO Max YouTube channel highly anticipated by fans of the saga of game of Throneswhich is about a prequel-flavored spin-off titled House of The Dragon.

George RR Martin himselfwriter of the novels of the series A Chronicle of Ice and Fire, was able to preview some glimpses of the series and talked about it, stating that love what he saw. In this regard, you can read our article by clicking on this link.

Matt Smith, who in the past we have already been able to glimpse in the role of the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, who this time we will see wearing the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, some time ago announced some characteristics of his character calling him dark and disturbed, and defining his dragon the angriest of all dragons.

The TV series House of The Dragon, which will be released on August 21, 2022 in the original language on Sky Atlantic, and presumably a few hours later in Italian, he will tell the story of the Targaryen ben 300 years before the events narrated in the books.

In the trailer, we can see the court swearing allegiance to Viserys Targaryen, and to his legitimate heir Princess Rhaenyra, while a somewhat mysterious look can be seen in Deamon’s face.

The trailer of House of The Dragon that we have been able to observe is a montage that arouses interest in this spin-off not a little, and which shows several scenes representing violent battles, without letting the spectators miss a pinch of blood.

The first season of House of The Dragonwhich I remember will be released on August 21 22 in the original language, will consist of 10 episodes based on the novel Fire and Blood and will be dedicated to the twisted and questionable events of the Targaryen familyas previously announced, 300 years before the events narrated in Game of Thrones.