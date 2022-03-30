HBO Max is ready for reopen the history of the universe of “Game of thrones””. This after announcing the release date of “House of dragon”, his new prequel series.

With an image shared on their social networks, streaming reported that the plot that will explain the background of the Targaryen family arrives on television in August, with 10 long-awaited episodes.

When does “House of the dragon” premiere?

“House of the dragon” premieres in August on HBO Max. Photo: HBO Max

Based on the novel “Fire & blood” by George RR Martin, the fiction is set 200 years before the events of “Game of thrones”. “House of the dragon” premieres Sunday, August 21, 2022 on HBO Max

Cast of “House of the Dragon”

This series, which will follow the ancestors of Daenerys as the Targaryen House begins its historical fall, has shared official photos of the cast. In them we can see Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith for the spin off Photo: HBO

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans for House of the dragon. Photo: HBO

Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra TargaryenSmith Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryonknown as the ‘Sea Serpent’ and who becomes the queen’s hand during the Dance of the Dragons.

HBO describes Rhaenyra as “the king’s firstborn, a pure Valyrian blood and a great dragonrider. Many would say that she was born with everything, but she was not the daughter they expected.”