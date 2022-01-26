Game of Thrones ended and established itself as one of the best television series in history. Because of this, it is not surprising that HBO greenlight further productions to expand the fictional universe originally conceived in George RR Martin’s novels.

Currently, there are four series in development and the closest to be released is House of the dragon, the prequel that will tell the fall of the Targaryen house many years before the events of the original series. Fans couldn’t be more excited for its premiere.

The expectation is great, but everything will probably be different for Peter Dinklage. In a conversation with the WTF podcast, he acknowledged that HBO’s bet will be good; However, he questioned that the channel does not bet on something different for the audience:

“I think it’s going to be a really good show. I know the director and the producer, who worked on our series and it’s going to be really good. But with ours they took a risk, HBO did. Everything is under new leadership now. You took a huge risk with our show and it was off to a slow start, but why don’t you do it again? This is not a risk. It has been proven to work.”

Fans are counting down the days for the premiere of House of dragon. Photo: Composition/HBO

Despite this observation, House of the dragon is the most anticipated series of 2022, according to IMDb. Neither Marvel nor Star Wars shows overshadow him and George RR Martin couldn’t be happier with the expectations fans have.