House of the Dragon the television series set in the de universe Game of throneshas a date of exit Official: will be available on the HBO Max platform starting August 21, 2022.

A few months after the first teaser trailer of House of the Dragon, the show produced by HBO is therefore preparing to make its debut, to the delight of the many fans of the works of George RR Martin.

As you know, the events of the series take place two hundred years earlier than those of game of Thrones and tell the story of the Targaryen dynasty.

Based on the novel Fire and Blood by Martin, House of the Dragon will cover the first 150 years of the Targaryen house and will see the presence in the cast of actors such as Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy.