Throughout its eight seasons, Game of Thrones earned accolades and awards. However, its shelf of achievements is far from dusty thanks to the launch of House of the dragon, his first spin off.

Fire and blood is the book chosen for this adaptation in which the fall of the Targaryens, the house of dragons, will be told.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith for the spin off Photo: HBO

Series, which takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will have 10 chapters, has shared its first official images. In them we can see the protagonists Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans for House of the dragon. Photo: HBO

Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Serpent and who becomes the queen’s hand during the Dance of the Dragons.

HBO describes Rhaenyra as “the firstborn of the king, Valyrian pureblood and a great dragonrider. Many would say that she was born with everything, but she was not the daughter they expected ”.

Steve Toussaint for House of the dragon. Photo: HBO

What will House of the dragon be about?

The story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, focusing on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones. A unique opportunity for fans of George RR Martin’s books.

House of the dragon It is one of the several prequels that HBO announced, but finally the only one that is being recorded. Another, starring Naomi Watts, filmed a pilot, but it was eventually shelved by the network.