The actor Matt Smith he questioned hers numerous sex scenes in the Game of Thrones prequel television series, that is House of the Dragon.

The highly anticipated fantasy-drama series based on the novel by author George RR Martin, Fire & Blood, tells the story of House Targaryen. Set approx 200 years before the events of Game of ThronesHouse of the Dragon will focus on the Targaryen family and chronicle the events leading up to the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, a conflict that it was the beginning of the end of their reign.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Smith questioned her numerous sex scenes in House of the Dragon. Interpreter of Daemon Targaryen, the actor found himself the protagonist of many sex themed scenes.

Smith admitted that he wondered repeatedly if the filmmakers of the series were representing Martin’s text or not, or if it was their own initiative. Asked if Daemon had many scene scenes in the series, the actor replied: “Yes, a little too much, if you ask me“.

Smith clearly found himself uncomfortable with the frequent occurrence of sex scenes involving him during the first season of the series. It remains to be seen whether the series will actually have these explicit content numbers, and we just have to wait for the series to come out.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO August 21, 2022while in Italy it will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic from August 22, 2022 simulcast with HBO. The episodes with dubbing in Italian they will arrive a week lateralways on Sky.