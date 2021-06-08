Game of Thrones ended, but HBO will not miss the fictional universe created by George RR Martin. House of the dragon It is one of the four spin-offs that will feature the fall of the House of Targaryen.

Now that the cast and plot are out, fans are excited about the result. In that scenario, HBO’s chief content officer, Casey bloys, spoke about the outcome once it hits the small screen via HBO Max.

“It looks spectacular. The cast that Sapochnik and Ryan have gotten looks very good, ”he declared for Variety, thrilling fans of the show that combined epic, fantasy and political conflict.

The new show promises action and adrenaline from start to finish. Photo: HBO

After this, Casey Bloys spoke about the other spin-offs that are still on hold and stressed that House of the dragon is the number one priority for the president of HBO:

“House of the dragon is the only one that is being recorded. All the others are in various stages of development (…) There is one that is going to air in 2022. We have to see how the other scripts are coming out, ”he told the specialized media.

What will House of the dragon be about?

The main story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, and will focus on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones.