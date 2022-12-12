“House of the dragon” reignited the passion for “Game of thrones” and fans couldn’t be more excited for the future of the story. The premiere of the series on HBO Max broke records and became the most watched in the history of the platform.

Its impact on streaming did not leave anyone indifferent and now the production seeks to be crowned the best series of the year in the Golden Globes 2023. The competition will not be easy, but many fans anticipate that it will not be enough to stop the gigantic production.

On this occasion, the spin-off of “Game of thrones” will compete with “Better call Saul”, “The crown”, “Ozark” and “Severance”. It should be noted that it will be the only HBO bet in this coveted category, so there will be no lack of pressure to win the prize.

On the other hand, Emma D’Arcy is also ‘taking a face’ for the program in the category “Best Actress in a Drama Series”. Her contenders are Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

“House of the dragon” goes back many years before the events of “Game of thrones”. It not only shows the Targaryen house at its best, but also its downfall as a result of the “Dance of the Dragons” war.