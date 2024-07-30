George RR Martin is the creator of the books that inspired the series of game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The latter is in the middle of broadcasting its second season and In the most recent episode, there is a cameo by the writer that fans probably missed.

The penultimate episode of the second season of House of the Dragon presented us with a scene between Daemon and Oscar Tully. During this scene, a huge tree can be seen behind them. It turns out that carved into this tree is the face of none other than George RR Martin.

The reveal didn’t come from eagle-eyed fans, but from the series’ own visual effects team. This in a companion series called The House that Dragons Built which goes into the details of how each of the episodes are made. They also shared a photo of the author on the filming set and in front of the same tree.

Source: HBO

We recommend you: House of the Dragon: Who is Ulf the White and what is the dragon he rides?

This appearance in House of the Dragon It would be the first time that the author makes a cameo in an adaptation of his works. In Game of Thrones he filmed a scene as a merchant for the pilot episode, but it was ultimately scrapped. Did you notice the face in the tree when watching the episode?

What can we expect from House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon It only has one episode left in its second season. This one focused more on giving us the strategies leading up to the war between the Targaryens known as the Dance of the Dragons.. Within the canon of the story, this led to the end of this once powerful bloodline in Westeros.

The series will be followed by a confirmed third season where We will surely receive the most important battles of this conflict. At the moment it is not known when it could be released, although some estimates place it for 2026. Do you think that the third one will also be the final one for this spin-off?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.