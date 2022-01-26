House of the Dragon is the prequel series of the famous game of Thrones taken from the works of GRR Martin inspired by the events of the Targaryen dynasty, during the civil war for the control of the kingdoms. Well, according to some references on the well-known IMDB site for digital archiving of films, it seems that House of the Dragon could even reach the 3rd April.

IMDb is a well-known site owned by Amazon and as previously mentioned it is also a kind of huge data archive, both video and journalistic, on films and numerous video games. We are therefore talking about a rather reliable source from which to draw possible information on the future of television shows and cinema films.

So, according to what is reported by the sheet of the series that we leave you at the source of this article, the release date for House of the Dragon estimated by IMDb it should be precisely on April 3.

However, at present there is no official information on the matter and as a result we warmly invite you to take the information leaked so far with a grain of salt, in order to avoid that possible changes behind the scenes can change the exit period.

For those unfamiliar with House of the Dragon as already mentioned, we are talking about a prequel to the much more well-known events of Games of Thrones, especially with regard to the stories of the Targaryen family. Fans will surely remember the name of this one “House” extremely multifaceted and which has led kingdoms through several rather troubled and bloody centuries of civil wars and devastating calamities.

Given the premises, located about two or three centuries before the events of GOT, there will therefore be much to see and discover, given that from one point in history, the Targaryen family that we see in game of Thrones it is at the beginning extremely scaled down both in power and in number and therefore seeing the background and the events that led to the status quo will surely make the millions who follow the events very happy.