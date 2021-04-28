House of the dragon is one of the four Game of Thrones spin-offs that HBO is preparing to expand the fantastic medieval world. Its premiere is scheduled for mid-2022, so fans are on the lookout for any news now that production is in full swing.

The series, which will adapt the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, has raised great expectations from the television network and fans. To the delight of the second group, Alamy Live News has shared the first official images of the shoot through Twitter.

In the snapshots we can see Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen, respectively. Both are royal characters in the new fiction, whose identity and role has already been revealed previously.

George RR Martin’s universe will return to the small screen. Photo: Alamy Live News

Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, Viserys’ younger brother and heir to the throne who is the perfect example of that saying that reads: “When a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin.”

Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy will step into the shoes of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born, of whom HBO has revealed: “Some would say that she was born having everything, but she was not born a man.”

What will House of the dragon be about?

The main story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, focusing on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones. A unique opportunity for fans of fiction.