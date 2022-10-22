Despite having previous experience, HBO has not been able to prevent the final chapter of “House of the dragon” from being leaked on the internet. As recalled, in The same thing happened in 2019 with “Game of thrones”series inspired by the books of George RR Martin.

Although “Fire and Blood”, a novel that was used to give life to “The House of the Dragon”, was published in 2018, there are several viewers who do not follow the chronology of the texts, for which they have been dissatisfied with spoilers on social media.

In conversation with Variety, a spokesperson for HBO Max indicated that the leak was discovered through one of their reseller partners in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

“Yes, we know that ‘House of the dragon’ 10th episode has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner. We are monitoring and removing the copies from the internet. We are disappointed that this illegal action has damaged the viewing experience of fans, who will be able to see a final version of the chapter when it premieres this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max in 4K, ”read a statement to the specialized media.

Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen. Photo: HBO Max

Final of “House of the dragon” arrives this Sunday, October 23

After nine chapters full of drama, romance and betrayal, “House of the dragon”, season 1, comes to an end this October 23. We will see in the end the return of the Targaryens, siding with Rhaenyrawho will face Alicent Hightower, her father and their allies.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower are played by Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. Photo: HBO Max

With Aegon II Targaryen as the new king, after being introduced by Alicent, Rhaenys Targaryen will arrive at Rhaenyra to warn her about the death of her father and the position that her half-brother now has. From here, we will see the confrontation of the blacks against the greens.

Time to see chapter 10 of “House of the dragon”

Like every Sunday, chapter 10 of “House of the dragon” will arrive at 8:00 pm on HBO Max.