We are just a few days away from the premiere of the eighth and final chapter of the second season of House of the Dragon. Unfortunately, It has been revealed that this chapter has already been leaked on sites like TikTok and Twittersomething that has put fans who wish to avoid spoilers on the defensive.

It all started in the afternoon of yesterday, July 30, 2024, when A TikTok account shared 14 videos where a total of 30 minutes of the last chapter of the second season of House of the Dragongenerating more than 200 thousand views on this platform. Immediately, this information spread across other social networks.

While the original post was shut down three hours after the leak was shared, the damage has already been done, and a significant portion of this episode is already circulating on the internet, turning social media into minefields for all fans who don’t want to spoil themselves until the episode officially premieres on August 4.

This is not something completely new, since leaks were very common in game of Thronesespecially during its later seasons. Let’s remember that at one point the complete scripts of each episode of the final season were shared on the internet. So fans can only do one thing right now, stay away from social media for a few days. On related topics, House of the Dragon is a failure in Max. Similarly, the actor of the series receives threats.

Author’s Note:

It’s a real shame that this has to happen. The second season of House of the Dragondespite having a number of noticeable changes compared to the book and being somewhat slow, is still a great production with interesting moments and very good performances.

Via: Variety