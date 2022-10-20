Ninth and penultimate review of House of The Dragona spin-off series set 172 years before the start of the de Game of thronesjust a few days after the father of all this, George RR Martin said he wanted four seasons of this show, for a total of 40 episodes. In short, the history of Targaryen it seems to be very long and rich, and in this series we have only tested a small part of it. But now we are at a really important point.

Well yes, The King is dead. King Viserys Targaryen passed away in episode eight finale, shortly after talking to his wife for the last time Alicent Hightowerdaughter of her current Hand Otto Hightower. Well, for the start of the Dance of Dragonsit is essential to remember how crucial this conversation is, because in the desperation of the death of Viserys the Pacifica man and King substantially appreciated both by his royal family and by his subjects, the Queen Consort Alicent manages to extract from herself her worst cynicism and careerism.

In fact, he will declare that the last words of the late Viserys concerned his succession to the throne. As you will surely remember, from the very first bars of this series, the heir to the throne chosen by Viserys, contrary to what tradition dictated, had been designated as his daughter Rahenyra, with Otto Hightower’s own skepticism. She would be the first Queen of Westeros, at a time when only the male figure had space. Alicent lies swearing that King Viserys would change his mind on his deathbed, preferring their first child to the succession. Aegonactually completely uninterested in the crown.

In a moment, everything changes and politics spreads. We already know that from this moment on, two factions will be created: one that will have Alicent at the center, his father Otto and the new King Eagon; the other with Rahenyra, Daemon Targaryen And Rahenys Targaryencousin of Viserys and wife of Corlys Velaryondespite at the same time the latter suspects the death of her son Laenor it’s Rahenyra’s own fault. At the same time we also have a King Aegon improvised and out of place and the brother Aemond who would like to dethrone him.

The Dance of the Dragons begins here

This episode is a great little masterpiece, because from the very beginning you begin to breathe a gloomy atmosphere, full of tension, announced by a continuous music that is very reminiscent of the first 15 minutes of the finale of the sixth season of Game of thrones, which everyone will surely remember. From the death of Viserys, to Alicent’s brief despair to the reaction and implementation of his plan, we perceive how the threads of the plot are moving. Many small intertwined threads that simultaneously move in multiple directions. We feel how we are fighting against time. The more minutes pass, the more the news of Viserys’s death will come out of the Palace, arriving at King’s Landing and becoming public. Inside the palace, however, things must happen in the silence of all …

A narrative tension full of memorable moments, which involve practically all the characters that have been presented to us so far except, wisely, two: Rahenyra and Daemon Targaryen, who are still in the dark about everything. And the beauty of this episode number nine, perhaps, is precisely this: those who may be the main protagonists of this series, in this episode are not at all. It is the secondary characters who create the basis for what will be there Dance of Dragonsthat is the struggle for the succession to the throne of Viserys that we know to break the long period of peace guaranteed by the Targaryen Realm.

All that remains is to give us an appointment next week, when on Sky Atlantic will be released the tenth and final episode of the first season of House of The Dragon.