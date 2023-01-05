“house of the dragon” brought us back to the universe of “Game of thrones” 300 years before we knew it. Thus, we learned about the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the “Dance of the Dragons” war.

The expectations were high and more than one wondered if the prequel would surpass its predecessor. However, its long-awaited premiere on HBO Max left all viewers speechless and showed that the epic universe still has a lot to tell in a second season.

Director Miguel Sapochnik and his wife retire

Miguel Sapochnik and Alexis Raben. Photo: HBO

The future of the series seemed to be well underway, but the departure of two important members of the team could affect the direction the story will take. This is Miguel Sapochnik, responsible for the chapter “Battle of the bastards” of GOT, and his wife Alexis Raben, interpreter of Queen Alicent’s maiden.

According to Puch’s latest report, Sapochnik confronted HBO after they denied that his wife would become a producer on the second season. The executives did not believe that she had enough experience for the position and found no solution to calm her anger.

Will “House of the dragon” be cancelled?

“House of the dragon” has fans worried. Photo: composition LR / HBO

Rumors about the cancellation of “House of the Dragon” after the altercation have worried fans. However, the series will continue with a change of command. Now, Ryan Condal will serve as sole showrunner for the second season, while Alan Taylor will join as executive producer and director.

The second installment will arrive in mid-2024, but does not yet have a specific release date. It only remains to wait to see the result to see if the story will manage to maintain its level.