Right now we are at the beginning of the second season of House of the Dragon. This spin-off of game of Thrones It managed to gain a good number of fans thanks to its first season. This presented us with the intrigue perfectly wrapped in a fantasy world that we liked so much about the original series.

So far with this project there really aren’t too many complaints. Outside of a bit of pacing issues, overall the public is very happy with the fall of the Targaryens. So much so that its third season has already been confirmed when we are just in the second. However, this already made us worry.

Why House of the Dragon could end up like GOT

Can House of the Dragon stay interesting for that long?

It is not uncommon to see that a series starts very well so its studio decides to give it one new season after another. It is also quite common that as they progress they lose a lot of the promise we saw at the beginning. We already had it with True Detective, Westworld, Prison Break, Stranger Things and many more. It is very difficult to keep the wheel of success following.

Of course House of the Dragon It’s just getting started and so far it looks promising. Still, we can’t help but worry that HBO will get carried away with its success and begin to decline until it is just a fraction of what it once was. Something that also happened with Game of Thrones.

Source: HBO

During the time in which that series was broadcast, it was practically impossible not to hear about it on social networks. YesHowever, it was quite noticeable that the later seasons were received with less emotion by fans. Not to mention its controversial outcome. All because not only did they not wait for George RR Martin to finish his books and they also prolonged his agony for four more seasons.

We know that the fact that they announce a third season when the second is barely released is a sign that they have a lot of faith in House of the Dragon. But so far the only ones who know what is going to happen and if it is worth it is the study. It was shown before that the studio’s wishes do not always agree with what the public wants. We hope they maintain the quality, but we are also cautious about the future.

There may not be enough material to keep the series alive for long.

Now we have to talk about another point about House of the Dragon. The series is also based on stories written by George RR Martin. In fact it takes elements from his book Fire and Blood as well as the novel The Princess and the Queen. So far this spin-off has already covered quite a bit of these works.

The first season basically adapted everything from The Princess and the Queenas it describes the entire preamble to the war between the Targaryens. This conflict is known as the Dance of the Dragons, whose story is found in Fire and Blood, among many other stories. That is to say, the book is not entirely focused on this fight.

Source: HBO Max.

The second season of House of the Dragon will precisely present us with this war. From their first promotional materials they focused on making viewers choose a side, the black ones or the green ones.. The trailer at the end of the first chapter also gives us a glimpse of what is to come and how the different factions are being put together.

There are still seven hours of episodes where they could adapt a lot of this war. Even if they wanted to they could cover it in its entirety. After all, the first season gave us decades in 10 episodes. So for a third season, what would await us? Will this season be all about strategies to save this civil war until the third season?

Of course they could lengthen it and make their own deviations for the end of the story. But game of Thrones He already showed us that moving away from the original material is not such a good idea. Of course, there the creators had the disadvantage that the author still hasn’t finished the Stark story in the books.

House of the Dragon can still be saved if they know how to finish it

We know that at the end of the day series are part of a business that must be profitable. If the Targaryens continue to attract thousands of viewers season after season, it is evident that the studios want more. But they should also learn when to end something for the good of all.

Right now House of the Dragon It has a place in the hearts of its fans who keep waiting every week for its next episode. Although we don’t know how this second season will end, there may be potential for the third to remain just as interesting.

Source: HBO.

However, taking into account HBO’s history with game of Thrones and that printed material is no longer enough, we believe that the third should be the last. After all they could still focus on Aegon III’s reign after the events of the civil warbut a fourth would be lengthening for the sake of lengthening.

This way you already comply with everything, you adapt all the material that inspired House of the Dragon and you leave fans happy instead of fed up with a series that has no end. Only time will tell what will happen but we hope we don’t have another disappointment in the level of game of Thrones when we are in the last episodes of this spin-off.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.