“House of the Dragon” will arrive to prove that the fictional universe of George RR Martin seen in “Game of Thrones” It has not finished. This is its first prequel and fans couldn’t be more excited for its exclusive premiere on hbo max.

The new series, based on the novel “A Song of Ice and Fire”, will tell the fall of the Targaryen house to the delight of fans who always wanted to know more about it. A few days after its launch, we already have the first critical reactions that guaranteed an unmissable production.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bewitched” and the slow death of Dick York: aneurysm, addiction, bankrupt and more

“The pilot of ‘House of the dragon’ very efficiently explains its context in relation to ‘Game of thrones’; introduces its main characters and exposes the central conflict of the series. It’s an easy-to-follow premiere with vibrant colors and detailed texture. Absolutely a worthy successor so far,” said The Wrap reporter.

“I didn’t know how much I missed the ‘Game of thrones’ theme song until I heard it tonight at the ‘House of the dragon’ premiere! That first episode is fantastic! I can’t wait to see what’s next. Let’s cross our fingers so that the final season of GOT does not repeat itself, “said the film critic.

“For those curious about the series, without spoilers, I can say that what I really like is the fact that it still feels epic in scale and scope while telling a personal and intimate story about a family, showcasing both their love and their dysfunction. ”, points out Christina Radish of Collider.

“I didn’t like the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’. Absolutely. But I admit that the ‘House of the dragon’ series premiere is very well done and I will definitely continue to watch it. After the episode ended, they showed an extended preview of the season and they look great,” says Collider’s Steven Weintraub.

“I think the first episode will easily appeal to curious fans after the difficult ending of ‘Game of thrones’. I think they’ve earned a season of continued fan loyalty if they deliver on the promise of the first episode I watched this entire season; Watch out, because ‘A song of ice and fire is back!’” the podcast points out.

YOU CAN SEE: “Betty, the ugly”: Natalia Ramírez reveals an unpublished photo and fans question whether Beatriz was the villain

What is House of the Dragon about?

The series will tell us what happened to the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution. Likewise, it will focus on the events that occurred 300 years before ‘Game of thrones’.

When does it premiere on HBO Max?

The premiere date of “House of the dragon” is scheduled for next August 21 on HBO Max.