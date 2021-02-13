Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019, but HBO is ready to expand the horizons of the medieval fantasy world with four spin-offs. One of these is House of the dragon, the series that will adapt the book Fire and Blood, and that will bring to the screen the untold story of the Targaryen family.

The main story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, focusing on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones. A unique opportunity for fans of fiction.

Much has been speculated about its connection to the original series, so HBO president Casey Bloys told TV line that George RR Martin’s world is huge and with many road maps to follow in terms of stories.

“One of the best things about House of the dragon is that it is an already fixed plot that ties directly to Game of Thrones, but there are many small ramifications. There are many opportunities and stories to tell ”, he pointed out about the new series that will explore all of Poniente.

Who is who in House of the dragon?

Olivia cooke

The actress will play Alice Hightower, daughter of the Hand of King Otto Hightower. Raised in the Red Guard and fully trusted by King Viserys, she possesses “a beauty comparable to her political ability.”

Matt smith

The actor will play the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, Viserys’ brother and heir to the throne, who is the perfect example of that saying that says “when a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin.”

Emma D’Arcy

It is about Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s eldest daughter, who HBO has revealed “there are those who would say that she was born having everything, but she was not born a man.”

Paddy considine

The actor, known for Peaky blinders, will play King Viserys I. Chosen to succeed Jaehaerys Targaryen and described as a good man, which does not mean that he is necessarily a good governor.

House of the dragon is one of four Game of Thrones spin-offs still in development. The other projects are still on hold and it is not known when they will reach the small screen, unlike this one, which is priority number one for the president of HBO.