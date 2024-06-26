Something that has become a constant since social networks are more active than ever is that anyone can bother the celebrities on duty, since communicating with them is just a message away, whether on Twitter, Facebook and other pages. The consequences include actors from the world of Hollywood, because if a fan does not like what they have done in the movies or series, it means that they will be bothered to the point of harassment, until the person decides to block them.

This is the recent case with the actor Fabien Franklenwho plays Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon, has had to limit comments within the platform instagramsince some cannot understand that his villain character is just that, “a character” and they do not stop harassing the user, including death threats that have already become normal in this world of networks. And it is worth saying, Cole He is a character that is despised by fans due to the way he is written.

Here is the example:

Here is the synopsis of the series:

It continues the prequel story to Game of Thrones, inspired by George RR Martin’s novel, Fire and Blood. In the universe of Westeros, the events are narrated that, despite all their attempts, lead the Targaryen family to lose control of the Iron Throne and its power in the Seven Kingdoms.

This marks another point of exaggeration among fans who do not know how to distinguish the real world from what happens on the screen, and that at the end of the day the actor is only doing his job, and although the development of the character is written by the scriptwriters and also the owner of the work, there is no reason to bother them either. Remember that the second season of House of The Dragon is broadcast week by week MAX.

Author’s note: It reminds me a lot of the situation that Abby from The Last of Us faced, who didn’t stop being harassed until after a couple of years. Let’s hope that with this year’s relaunch they haven’t started this issue again. And poor who will do it in the series, let’s hope they don’t do anything about it.