“House of the dragon” will premiere its chapter 9the penultimate of the first season, and can be seen on HBO Max. The spin-off of “Game of thrones” is the most watched of the moment and will soon decide the fate of Alicent Hightower, that of the rebel Daemon Targaryen and the entire Targaryen House.

For this reason, in the following note we tell you what to expect from the next chapter and everything you need to know so you don’t miss it: premiere time, how to watch it online and more.

What will happen in chapter 9 of “House of the dragon”?

In the ninth chapter of “The House of the Dragon” we will see what happens to the kingdom after the death of King Viserys Targaryen. Both Alicent and Rhaenyra will play their cards to sit on the Iron Throne.

When does “House of the dragon” 1×9 premiere?

Episode 9 of “House of the dragon” premieres this Sunday, October 16 and will be the penultimate chapter of the first season of the HBO and HBO Max series.

House of the Dragon. Photo: The Republic file.

What time to watch the new episode of “House of the dragon” according to my country?

Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay: 10.00 p.m.

Where to see LIVE “House of the dragon”, chapter 9?

You can follow LIVE “House of the dragon” through the TV signal on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. Both premiere the new episode at 8:00 pm simultaneously.

The end of episode 8 of “House of the dragon” is a key factor for what is to come in the spin-off series of “Game of thrones”. Photo: HBO Max capture

What is “House of the Dragon” about?

“House of the Dragon” tells the story of the Targaryen House, 170 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and long before the events of “Game of Thrones”. The series adapts the book “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin, in which the silver-haired family starts a terrible civil war that affects their own bloodline and the future of Westeros.