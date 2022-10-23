Chapter 10 of “House of the dragon” will premiere tonight on HBO Y hbo max. This will be the season one finalewhich was recently leaked online and caused a great controversy in networks. Rhaenyra Targaryens will face the coronation of Aegon Targaryens in a denouement that promises tears, rage and even a connection to Blood and Cheese.

The transmission you can follow it LIVE through The Republicwhere we will tell you all the details minute by minute with all the incidents. How will “The Dance of Dragons” begin?

Trailer for chapter 10 of “House of the dragon”

Schedule of “House of the dragon” 1×10 in Peru

The Last episode of “House of the dragon” will premiere this Sunday, October 23. In Peru, it will be available on HBO and HBO Max from 8.00 p.m. m.

Promotional image of episode 10 of “House of the dragon”. Photo: House of the Dragon/Facebook

And in other countries?

Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala | 7.00 p.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador | 8:00 p.m.

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic | 9:00 p.m.

Argentina, Uruguay | 10:00 p.m.

Where to watch ONLINE “House of the dragon”, episode 10?

You can SEE ONLINE “House of the dragon” episode 10 through HBO Max, the official streaming platform of the HBO channel. There you can enjoy all the chapters of the series without commercial breaks or interruptions, as well as those of “Game of thrones”.

Rhaenyra and Aemon Targaryen in “House of the dragon” 1×10. Photo: HBO Max

Similarly, La República will cover the event LIVE with an ONLINE broadcast with all the incidents of the chapter.

What is known about the second season of “House of the dragon”?

HBO has already confirmed the second season of “House of the dragon”. Meanwhile, George RR Martin explained that to give justice to all of “A Dance with Dragons” it would have to be done for at least four seasons.

“House of the dragon” has already confirmed its second season and is likely to have a couple more. Photo: HBO

Ryan Condal will continue as showrunner without Miguel Sapochnik for the next chapters. The English director was also in charge of some of the best episodes of “Game of Thrones”, such as “Hardhome”, “The Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”.

“The House of the Dragon” 1×10: they filter the end before premiering on HBO

Last Friday the 21st, a leak posted on Reddit quickly spread across Twitter. It was episode 10 of “The house of the dragon” and soon the networks were filled with spoilers.

“House of the dragon” suffers a major leak of the last episode of its first season, will HBO manage to delete the 1×10 without spoiling more fans? Photo: Composition/HBO Max

Regarding this security violation, HBO assured that measures were already being taken in this regard. In this way, much of the content was deleted, but not completely, since photos and videos of the 1×10 can still be found online.