The final episode has been leaked of “House of the dragon” and social networks have exploded with all the information revealed. The chapter 10 from the first season of the show hbo max has suffered the same fate as “Game of Thrones” and has not been able to keep secrets until the day of its broadcast.

This outcome was going to arrive on television and streaming this Sunday, October 22, but everything indicates that HBO would have been the victim of a security breach.

Reactions to this unfortunate event have divided fans between those who prefer not to see or judge anything ahead of time and those who criticize what will happen at the close.

Promotional image of episode 10 of “House of the dragon”. Photo: House of the Dragon/Facebook

The fact began on Reddit and was quickly spread on Twitter. The only thing that can be said without spoiling is that the chapter will show Rhaenyra’s reaction after Aegon’s controversial coronation.

HBO’s response

According to Variety, HBO is already aware of the problem and is taking action to prevent the illegal spread of its content.

“HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing these copies from the internet. We are disappointed that this illegal action has disrupted the viewing experience of the show’s loyal fans.”

The final episode of “The House of the Dragon” arrives on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, October 23.