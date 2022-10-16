“House of the dragon” came to streaming to show “The dance of the dragons” taking into account what is narrated in the book “Fire and blood” by George RR Martin. Throughout its chapters, it will be discovered how the powerful families took sides and fans could not be more excited to see the epic outcome.

A few hours before the ninth and penultimate chapter sees the light, we share all the details so you don’t miss it.

What happened in chapter 8 of “House of the dragon”?

Daemon and Rhaenyra are reunited with King Viserys, who has fallen gravely ill. They asked him to approve his son Lucerys as the new successor to the Driftmark lands before they disinherit him. After several minutes of tension and dispute, it was ruled that way.

The end of episode 8 of “House of the dragon” was a key factor for what is to come in the spin-off series of “Game of thrones”. Photo: HBO Max

Also, Viserys reveals the secret of Aegon I’s dream—the prophecy called “A Song of Ice and Fire” about the White Walkers—to Alicent, thinking it to be his daughter.

After this, the emperor dies and is reunited with his first wife.

“House of the dragon”, chapter 9: premiere date and time

Chapter 9 of “House of the dragon” will arrive this Sunday, October 9. If you live in Peru, you can see it from 8:00 p.m. As for the other countries, we share the respective schedules:

Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala ► 7.00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador ► 8.00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic ► 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay ► 10.00 pm

How can I watch chapter 9 of “House of the dragon” ONLINE?

“House of the dragon” is available on HBO Max. On the same streaming platform is its predecessor “Game of thrones”.

Who are part of the cast of “House of the dragon”?

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower.

