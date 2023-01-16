Retro spruce-up The House of the Dead: Remake is heading to PlayStation 5 this Friday, 20th January, promising “adjusted” graphics and performance.

Developed by Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio, which previously collaborated on the similar Panzer Dragoon remake, House of the Dead: Remake is an updated version of Sega’s beloved 1997 arcade rail-shooter, giving the original’s zombie blasting action a fresh lick of modern-day paint.

Most obvious are the graphical enhancements, but House of the Dead: Remake also features new audio, updated controls (light guns are unfortunately not standard on modern consoles), a new Horde mode that increases the on-screen enemy count, a photo mode, gallery, leaderboards, and achievements. There’s also support for local two-player co-op.

The House of the Dead: Remake – PS5 trailer.

House of the Dead: Remake released for Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 last year, and this week’s PS5 version will be available as a free upgrade to those who already own the game on PS4. The latter, incidentally, is currently discounted by 50% on the PlayStation Storedown from £19.99 to £9.99 until 18th January.

House of the Dead: Remake’s reception has been rather mixed on other platforms, with complaints highlighting control scheme issues and performance on last-gen consoles. PS5 owners willing to take a point, though, can do so from Friday, 20th January.