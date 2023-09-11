Primary schools that celebrate Carnival should be given an extra week for the progression test in group 8. A majority in Parliament wants to prevent students from having to take the former Cito test around Carnival.

D66, PVV, CDA, SP, GroenLinks-PvdA and BBB jointly call on Minister Mariëlle Paul (Primary and Secondary Education, VVD) to reverse the previous decision. The parties want them to give schools in carnival regions an extra week to administer the progression test.

D66 MP Kiki Hagen, initiator of the call, stood in front of the class and saw that the advancement test is ‘extremely exciting’ for students. “It is better not to coincide with such a major event like carnival.”

Schools must administer the test between February 5 and 16, a period set by law. There has been a fuss about this timing among the major rivers for months, because those dates fall in the middle of the carnival period. This festival is held from February 11 to 13, in schools often from the Friday before, February 9.

Traditions

The purchase period often overlaps with carnival time, stated then minister Dennis Wiersma in June. According to him, the period in which the test must be taken offered enough time to take it before the carnival starts. His successor Paul also believes that there is ‘plenty of room’ to do it in the week before carnival, she said last month. “And that week is also just a school week in which lessons have to take place and in which we are not all playing outside.”

The minister therefore thinks that carnival is ‘a show-off session and three days of drinking beer’, says CDA MP René Peters from Oss. “There is a whole culture around it. The Prince Carnival visits schools and dances are practiced. My daughter has been working on it for months.”

Schools, municipal councilors and carnival associations do not understand why Paul is sticking to the term. They believe that politicians do not pay attention to cultural events that are important for the region and also point out that children have difficulty concentrating during that period. The House received a letter from aldermen of all 31 Limburg municipalities who urged flexibility. “You cannot ignore such a signal, you have to listen to it,” says GroenLinks MP Lisa Westerveld. “So we ask you one more time: think about traditions that are important to a large group.”

‘Move along’

D66 member Hagen believes that Paul should ‘meet the wishes of schools from Brabant and Limburg’. “Move along and shift the test for these students. If something does not fit in the classroom, the minister must give the classroom space.”

If Minister Paul does not respond to the request, the MPs will not let it go. She may then be called to the House for an interpellation debate, during which the MPs can afterwards force her to adjust the test period by motion.

