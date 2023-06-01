The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted in favor of raising the federal debt ceiling, bringing the country one step closer to avoiding the threat of a catastrophic default, five days before the deadline set by the Treasure.

The chamber approved by 314 to 117 the suspension of the debt ceiling until 2025, a result that President Joe Biden considered “a decisive step” to avoid the default of the largest economy in the world. The Senate is expected to do the same by the end of the week.

