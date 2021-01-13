The House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, voted to impeach incumbent US President Donald Trump in the wake of the recent riots in Washington. The voting was broadcast live by the TV channel MSNBC…

The debate lasted over seven hours. 232 legislators voted for impeachment of Trump due to incitement to insurrection, against 197. It is reported that among those who supported Trump’s removal from office were 10 members of the Republican Party.

Related materials

The last vote was the second attempt to remove Trump from office. Now the resolution of impeachment will be sent to the Senate. A past attempt by the Democrats to impeach a Republican president failed at this stage. In addition, there is a possibility that the upper house simply will not have time to vote on the initiative before the expiration of Trump’s presidential term on January 20.

The storming of the US Capitol took place on January 6 during a rally of supporters of the incumbent head of state, who do not recognize the results of the November elections, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. During the riots, five people were killed, dozens were detained.

Trump after the incident called his speech to supporters, after which riots began outside the Congress building, completely acceptable. The President said that the situation around the calls for his impeachment is dangerous for the country, stressing that he does not want violence.