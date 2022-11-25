The House of Representatives has unanimously requested the cabinet to limit the number of animal experiments with monkeys to an absolute minimum. All twenty parties in parliament sign a motion by Frank Wassenberg of the Party for the Animals calling for research into how the number of tests can be further reduced. In 2016, a similar motion was also passed unanimously in the House.
