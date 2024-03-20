The House of Representatives has Wednesday a motion by NSC rejected in which the party asked to postpone the accession negotiations between the European Union and Bosnia and Herzegovina for six months. Last week, the European Commission recommended starting those talks. All EU countries still have to agree to this; a vote on this will take place this week at an EU summit.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) had said on Tuesday that he would vote in favor of opening the accession talks in any case – even if the motion had been adopted – because a veto could cause “enormous damage” to other European files. “Please withdraw that motion,” Rutte said. “Do not do it.”

Also read

Brussels wants to start EU accession talks with Bosnia

NSC MP Isa Kahraman submitted the motion anyway, in their own words because he believes that the country is not yet ready for discussions with the EU in areas such as the rule of law, the fight against corruption and migration. In particular, the fact that the country has administrative leaders who adhere to “pro-Putin positions” arouses resistance from him.

The majority of the House did not agree with Kahraman: the motion received 72 of the 150 votes. Forum for Democracy, JA21, Party for the Animals, PVV, SGP, and SP voted along with NSC. When NSC submitted the motion, Rutte shouted from the audience: “Good luck with the formation!” The four forming parties oppose each other on this theme: the PVV and NSC on the one hand, BBB and VVD on the other.