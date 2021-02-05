A Republican MP known as a supporter of conspiracy theories has to vacate her posts on several committees in the US Congress because of highly controversial statements.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ultra-conservative Republican, has been causing a stir for a long time with her comments.

Republicans and Democrats are now going too far. In order to avert a vote, Greene distanced himself shortly beforehand from her earlier statements.

Although the Republicans still largely voted for her, she has now to leave two congressional committees.

Washington – The name Marjorie Taylor Greene has caused a stir in US politics. In both the Republicans’ own ranks and among the Democrats, many are upset about the politician’s demeanor. The ardent supporter of ex-President Donald Trump had been in the House of Representatives since January – now the 46-year-old has been kicked out of two congressional committees at the instigation of the Democrats.

In the past, the Republican spread wild conspiracy theories and even signaled support for violent fantasies against prominent US Democrats. With this aggressive course, the Georgia MP is symbolic of the deep rift that runs through the Republican Party. The conservatives are divided into an increasingly radicalized right wing, which is loyal to Trump, and the moderate wing, which seeks to differentiate itself from the ex-president.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Known for conspiracy theories and gun friend

Like no one else, Greene stands for a sharp shift to the right by parts of the “Grand Old Party”. She is a gun fanatic and supporter of “QAnon”, the bizarre conspiracy movement that Trump worships as a secret fighter against a left-wing liberal network of pedophile and child blood-drinking Satanists. In the past, she even referred to school massacres as productions aimed at abolishing the right to own weapons. She posted a comment on Facebook that the Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, deserved “a bullet in the head”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has to vacate her posts on several committees in the US Congress because of highly controversial statements. © Carol Guzy / dpa

Marjorie Taylor Greene initially without consequences from within her own ranks

For many Republicans, that was going too far too. Mitch McConnell, the head of the Republicans in the Senate, described “crazy lies and conspiracy theories” as “cancer for the Republican Party”. Kevin McCarthy, head of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, criticized Greene for “not reflecting the values ​​or beliefs” of the Republicans. Nevertheless, he was against punishing MPs, which goes down well with ultra-conservatives. The faction leadership did not want to comply with a request from the Democrats to the Republicans to take action against the Trump supporter themselves.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Sudden remorse speech – but the expulsion comes anyway

Before being kicked out of the congressional committees, Greene suddenly distanced herself from conspiracy theories. She believed in untruths, “and I absolutely regret that,” she said in the House of Representatives. Majorie Taylor Greene described herself as a devout Christian who was convinced that sinners who were repented would be forgiven. She protested: During her election campaign or as a member of parliament, she had never mentioned “QAnon”, and all other comments were put into her mouth. “Words from the past,” she said, showing remorse.

Greene couldn’t prevent her expulsion from the education and budget committees. The Democrats used their majority. The resolution came into force with 233 votes to 199. However, the Republicans largely voted unanimously against the punitive measure. An experience that the Democrats should also have in the upcoming impeachment process against Trump: when pressure from political opponents, even divided Republicans stick together. (AFP / yr)

List of rubric lists: © Carol Guzy / dpa