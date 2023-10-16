A majority of the House of Representatives is positive about a new bill that should make it easier for the AIVD and MIVD to repel cyber attacks from countries such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. Relatively new parties such as the Boer Burger Beweging and the opposition combination of GroenLinks-PvdA also reacted cautiously in agreement.

The positive atmosphere was evident during a so-called legislative consultation, which was held on Monday. The outgoing cabinet had urged the House of Representatives to quickly consider the intended legislation, in the interest of national security. At the beginning of September, the House declared the proposed amendments to the Intelligence Act non-controversial. This meant that the proposal could be discussed before the elections. Important adjustments include a shift in supervision prior to to supervision during the day certain intelligence operations, and more flexible rules for the retention of large amounts of data by the services.

Outdated

Most parties agreed on Monday that the Intelligence and Security Services Act (WIV), which came into effect in 2018, is already outdated in parts. According to a majority, it offers insufficient protection against professionally carried out hacking attacks on, for example, critical infrastructure in the Netherlands, energy supplies and companies. “These take place every day,” said responsible minister Hugo de Jonge (Home Affairs, CDA) during the legislative consultation. For example, chip machine maker ASML and the port of Rotterdam became targets of hacks from the East. Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense, D66) referred to Russian ships in the North Sea that showed “a remarkable amount of interest” in submarine (internet) cables.

However, factions from various parties such as PVV, D66 and SP expressed the fear that the intended adjustments could quickly become outdated. They noted that the bill specifically targets cyber attacks by countries. PVV MP Martin Bosma pointed out that ‘non-state’ actors have also become active in the cyber field, such as “many jihadists”, he said. He cited the Iran-affiliated Hezbollah organization in southern Lebanon and the Islamic State terrorist organization as examples.

Datasets

There were also many critical questions from MPs Julian Bushoff (GroenLinks-PvdA), Alexander Hammelburg (D66), and Marieke Koekkoek (Volt). These were about sharing data with foreign services and making it easier to extend retention periods. Minister De Jonge confirmed that it will indeed become easier to extend those terms, “because some datasets only prove interesting after a longer period of time.” For example, a somewhat older dataset still turned out to contain interesting information about the background to a poison gas attack by the Syrian regime.

Professionally executed hacking attacks on critical infrastructure in the Netherlands, energy supply and companies “take place every day”, according to Minister Hugo de Jonge

The necessity of the extension must always be substantiated for supervisor CTIVD, De Jonge said. It can issue binding advice on this, the minister said. In this context, CDA MP Harmen Krul expressed concern about the capacity of the supervisor in the new setup. According to De Jonge, additional FTEs will be available for this purpose.

SP and Forum for Democracy were very critical of the new law. They fear that the services can still collect the data of millions of citizens in an untargeted manner via a detour. The ‘untargeted dragging in’ of that data was explicitly prohibited by law after a referendum on the law in 2018. FvD MP Pepijn van Houwelingen in particular clashed strongly with De Jonge on this subject on Monday.

Privacy organization Bits of Freedom and journalists’ union NVJ previously expressed the same fears. They published in early October a statement“There is no place for untargeted mass surveillance in a democratic constitutional state,” they wrote. The NVJ also feared that the existing legal guarantees against the interception of journalists’ electronic traffic would become weaker in the new legal regime. According to De Jonge, nothing will change on this point, the minister said in response to questions from SP MP Nicole Temmink.

‘No new powers’

The Iinformation law of 2018 was not sufficiently tested in advance for implementation, De Jonge admitted in his introduction to the legislative consultation. “If only we had done that then, we could have avoided a lot of problems,” the minister said. The current law, he emphasized, “fixes the implementation deficiencies, but does not give the services any new powers.”

So-called cable interception – the capture of a large stream of digital data via the cable – has so far been little used by the services due to prior supervision, according to the minister. “Unbelievably a shame, given the important internet hub function that the Netherlands has. We have restricted the services too much.”

SP and Forum for Democracy fear that the services can still collect the data of millions of citizens in an untargeted manner via a detour

This is due to the legal requirement that interception must be used “as targeted as possible”, De Jonge explained. Moreover, this cable interception had to be well substantiated in advance by the AIVD and MIVD for the supervisor. “They didn’t even start doing this at the services anymore, because they kept running into a red light,” the minister explained.

Permission also had to be requested again and again for protection against hacks if the cyber attacker quickly changed websites or providers. “Requesting permission again and again quickly costs the services an extra two weeks,” says De Jonge.

To overcome these problems, a number of adjustments will be made. Some of the supervision is no longer possible prior to take place, but shifts to supervision during the day the intelligence operation. While countering a cyber attack from Iran, for example, another supervisory authority (CTIVD) looks live along. If, for example, it notices that protected groups such as journalists or whistleblowers are also active on the same site, “the operation will be immediately stopped,” says De Jonge.

Exploratory phase

Furthermore, prior to ‘bulk interception’ on the cable, a so-called “exploratory phase” is introduced. During this phase, services are also allowed to take a non-targeted look at the cable where a hitherto “unknown threat” could possibly arise. According to De Jonge, this is “a snapshot” of data flows, “a snapshot” that should help services determine whether interception of data is necessary. For the latter, the actual capture of data, the criterion ‘as targeted as possible’ continues to apply, De Jonge emphasized.

FvD MP Pepijn van Houwelingen remained critical: He did not see the difference between the two phases. “Exploring is the same as tapping.” he said. He feared the tapping of large groups of citizens and said he wanted to stand up “for their fundamental rights”. Initially, Minister De Jonge reacted with irritation: “Stop making such suggestions.” Later he tried to explain to Van Houwelingen the difference between exploring and tapping.

The minister was unable to do this at Forum and the SP. Both parties are likely to vote against next week.