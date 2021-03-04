Protests at a mural honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis, in a file image. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The House of Representatives has approved this Wednesday night, by 220 to 212 votes, a bill aimed at preventing police abuses, an initiative of the Democrats baptized as George Floyd Law, in honor of the 46-year-old African American whose death to The hands of the police, in May of last year, unleashed a historic mass mobilization for racial justice.

The aim of the law is to improve the accountability of the police and to try to combat the racial bias of which they are accused. Democrats already introduced the initiative last year, but it was thwarted in the Senate, which before the November election was controlled by Republicans. Now, with the upper house divided into 50 senators from each party, but with a Democratic majority thanks to the tiebreaker vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, the horizon is more favorable. But, as in other legislative initiatives, the Democrats would need a majority of 60 to avoid the potential blockade by the technique of filibusterism, and it does not seem clear that they can count on the rebel vote of 10 Republican senators. In the lower house, there have been two Democrats against and one Republican in favor.

Among other measures, the law provides for the creation of a registry of police misconduct, to promote greater transparency that prevents agents from changing jurisdiction to avoid accountability. It also includes the prohibition of certain aggressive arrest techniques, such as the drowning that ended Floyd’s life.

“A profession in which you have the power to kill should be a profession that requires well-trained officers who are accountable to the public,” Democrat Karen Bass, one of the promoters of the bill, said in the debate in Congress.

The vote this Wednesday night was initially for tomorrow, but the House of Representatives decided this afternoon to suspend the session of Thursday, after the police of the Capitol warned that intelligence reports alert of a possible attack to the federal building that day. by a group of militias related to those that participated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6. There is a theory among followers of the conspiracy movement and white supremacist QAnon that former President Donald Trump will return to power on March 4, which was the original date set for the presidential inauguration in the Constitution, before the ratification of the 20th Amendment in 1933 he changed it to January 20. The surroundings of the Capitol remain armored and some 5,000 members of the National Guard have been monitoring it since the insurrection of January 6.