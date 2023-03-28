Parking lots in our country should be covered with solar panels as much as possible. The House of Representatives wants the government to make this mandatory in the coming years.

The House wants about 50 square kilometers of car park to be covered over in the coming years. That is enough for about sixteen million solar panels, which can generate as much energy annually as two million households consume. According to some energy experts, the yield could be even higher.

In France, a law was recently passed to cover large car parks with solar panels. The Chamber is now embracing an idea from D66 MP Raoul Boucke to make this compulsory in the Netherlands as well: "Parking areas are now often large bare plains. We can use that space much smarter. With this solar energy, electric cars parked underneath can be charged immediately." Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) will now further develop the plan. Among other things, he will look at where the use of solar roofs is useful.

Trucks

The idea is not new. In some places in the country, parking lots have already been covered with solar panels, such as at the beach of Bloemendaal. The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) calculated two years ago that our country has almost 80 square kilometers of parking locations. Not all of them are suitable for covering. For example, because trucks must be able to park there or because the environment is not suitable for it. But especially at ports, airports, large shopping centers and amusement parks, the service sees opportunities to build solar panels at parking areas.

A problem with installing more solar panels is that grid manager TenneT warns that the power grid is becoming overloaded. It could be years before capacity is increased across the country. The House wants the construction of solar parks in parking lots in places where there is room on the power grid to start. There are still plenty of them, says Boucke. "And where the power grid is now full, it must be expanded and reinforced. After that, we can also cover the rest of the parking lots with solar panels."

