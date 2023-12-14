Home page politics

The US Republicans accuse Joe Biden of being involved in controversial foreign business dealings of his son Hunter Biden.

Washington, DC – Has US President Joe Biden something to do with his son Hunter's business? The president repeatedly vehemently rejects this – and accuses the Republicans of a political maneuver. Now the US House of Representatives, controlled by the opposition Republicans, has formally approved the ongoing impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden. A corresponding resolution passed the Congress Chamber on Wednesday (December 13, local time) with a majority of 221 to 212 votes.

“Instead of doing their job on the important work that needs to be done, they (Republicans) are wasting time on this political ploy,” Biden said. Even Republicans in Congress would admit that there is no factual basis for the allegations.

Impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden: Republicans united in favor

Then-Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy already had “a formal impeachment inquiry” on September 12th. ordered against Biden. However, there was never a vote on this in the chamber's plenary session.

Now get them republican caught up on that. The aim is probably to advance the ongoing investigations and put them on a more legally stable footing, among other things with a view to possible legal disputes when summoning witnesses and requesting documents. Republicans voted unanimously in favor of formalizing the ongoing investigation, while Democrats also voted unanimously against it.

This is not yet a so-called impeachment of the president – in a sense, the accusation in an impeachment process. This would require a renewed majority in the plenary session of the House of Representatives once the ongoing investigations have been completed. That would lead to an impeachment trial in the Senate.

Two-thirds majority needed for actual impeachment of Biden

A two-thirds majority in the Senate would then be required for actual impeachment. Biden's impeachment is considered impossible, especially since his Democrats form the majority in the Senate.

The Democrats see the Republicans' actions as revenge by the conservative party for the two impeachment proceedings Donald Trump during his presidency – and an attempt to politically damage Biden before the presidential election in November next year.

Even numerous Republicans admit that there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden. At the first impeachment hearing at the end of September, experts invited by the Republicans said that they currently see no basis for impeaching the president.

Donald Trump: Already two cases against the former president

In the history of the United States, only four impeachment proceedings have been initiated against presidents: in 1868 against Andrew Johnson, in 1998 against Bill Clinton and in 2019 and 2021 against Donald Trump, with the right-wing populist initially being tried because of the so-called Ukraine affair and then because of the storming of the Capitol January 6, 2021 investigations were initiated. The Republican Richard Nixon avoided impeachment in the wake of the Watergate wiretapping scandal by resigning in 1974. A president has not yet been deposed in the USA.

Biden could now be the fourth president to be impeached. Republicans accuse his son of using his father's prominent position as Barack Obama's vice president (2009 to 2017) for business in Ukraine and China. They also accuse the current president of being involved in these transactions, profiting from them and lying to the public.

Hunter Biden speaks of “protection campaign”

Hunter Biden has become a popular target for Republicans in recent years – and also has legal problems. The 53-year-old former lawyer, businessman and lobbyist was charged by the federal judiciary in mid-September with illegal weapons possession. Another indictment for tax fraud followed last week.

Before the vote in the House of Representatives, the president's son spoke to the press at the US Congress. “My father was not financially involved in my business,” he said. It is true that he himself made “mistakes” in his life; However, right-wing hardliners among the Republicans would wage a smear campaign against him in order to “harm my father”.

The Republicans had actually summoned Hunter Biden for questioning behind closed doors. However, the president's son refused and instead called for a public hearing – which the Republicans rejected. (skr/afp)