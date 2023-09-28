The US House of Representatives did not exclude $300 million in aid to Ukraine from the Pentagon budget bill. The relevant information follows from the voting results.

330 legislators voted against the amendment to exclude funds for Ukraine from the draft budget of the American military department. Of the 117 Republican representatives, 104 Republicans voted in favor.

The inclusion of aid to Kyiv in the Pentagon’s budget bill is causing disagreement among conservative Republicans, who insist that the issue of aid to Kyiv and appropriations for the US military cannot be put to a vote by legislators at the same time.

It is indicated that 93 legislators supported a complete refusal of assistance to Kyiv, but 339 members of the chamber voted against the corresponding amendment, and it did not pass.

Earlier, on September 23, The Hill reported that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, decided not to exclude $300 million from the defense spending bill for the 2024 fiscal year, which will be used to train soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The day before, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said that many Republicans in the US Congress would vote against continuing to provide assistance to Kyiv, so it was already “hanging by a thread.” In his opinion, this situation is due to the fact that Washington is increasingly focusing on the 2024 presidential campaign.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.