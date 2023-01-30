increase myopiaChildren and young adults should spend more time outdoors and minimize screen hours to prevent severe nearsightedness. According to the House of Representatives, schools and municipalities should take more responsibility in this regard. SP, GroenLinks and the Labor Party want to investigate whether a new law is possible. Other parties believe that more outdoor play locations should be built soon.



Sebastian Quekel



30 Jan. 2023

The House of Representatives is responding to the news that the number of Dutch people with vision problems is increasing rapidly. The Eye Fund speaks of an ‘invisible pandemic’ and well-known orthoptists and ophthalmologists advocate legislation to stimulate outdoor play.

Outdoor play areas, how?

The left-wing parties like such a new law. SP and GroenLinks already served in 2021 into a motion in which they asked the government if they could see whether local governments could be obliged to make outdoor play areas possible for children. ,,That is not yet happening everywhere”, notes Lisa Westerveld (GroenLinks). That is cause for concern, she says. Playing outside prevents children from staring at screens all day. This has become very normal in a short time.”

The VVD has been arguing for more outdoor play areas for some time, says Member of Parliament Judith Tielen. And SP member Maarten Hijink also says that he has already proposed to ‘invest more in outdoor play space’. “For example, by reserving a minimum amount of space in new residential areas for leeway.” The CDA also believes that the government can play a “driving role” in this. “For example, by providing sufficient playgrounds or stimulating sports in municipalities.” See also Casio launches Super Mario Bros-inspired watch

Text continues below this tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Online society

Jan Roelof Polling, an authority in the field of (children’s) eyes, is calling, together with other orthoptists, for a national intervention in schools from the cabinet. The Rotterdam orthoptist refers to successful programs in Asia. “In Taiwan, myopia (nearsightedness, ed.) Also increased and then the government decided to offer education outside for two hours a day. After introduction, the number of myopia cases decreased.”

Limiting screen time in schools would help, but that is almost impossible to enforce, says Marieke Koekkoek (Volt). “That is why an awareness campaign would be better, at schools of course, but also or especially at doctors and places where you as a parent come for advice.”

A life without screens is almost impossible to imagine, thinks Anne Kuik (CDA). “I recognize how dominant screens are in our daily lives. We are increasingly becoming an online society.”

Nicki Pouw-Verweij (JA21) points to an additional problem. The use of digital learning resources in schools is booming. “Education must quickly and thoroughly reflect on a healthy relationship between digital methods and other forms of teaching.”

The temptation to sit indoors and look too much at screens is ‘always present, with all the harmful effects that come with it’, says Eva van Esch (Partij voor de Dieren). “We believe that the government is responsible for a healthy living environment for our children and that it should therefore invest in green playgrounds and offer schools the opportunity to create green schoolyards.” See also The US re-includes Colombia on the 'high risk' list for covid-19

The story continues below the infographic about how the eye works

The functioning of the eye The eye works as one photo camera: light rays enter through it corneaafter which the iris like a diaphragm controls the amount of light. The light rays are then projected onto the eye via the lens of the eye retina. Via the optic nerve the signals go to the brain where they form an image.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

‘Outwards!’

The eye quality of children in particular is deteriorating further and further due to this online society. Many barely get out and instead spend hours a day on their phones and iPads. Research by Jantje Beton shows that 60 percent of children play outside below the national average. About 15 percent never even play outside at all. This is cause for concern, according to the Play & Exercise sector association. ,,Please come from behind those screens and come and play outside”, chairman Michiel van Campen calls. See also The battle for the top scorer's title is still open: Thijs Dallinga, Thomas Verheydt or again Robert Mühren?

We are insufficiently aware of the risks of poor eyesight, says PvdA member Mohammed Mohandis. “The public debate is not enough. The consequences can be disastrous if we do not point this out to our children. Politicians must be prepared to look at this new phenomenon. The PvdA is open to any political action, because there is plenty to improve.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here:

Photo for illustration. © Archive

