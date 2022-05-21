The news that roundabouts appear to be very unsafe for cyclists is causing concern in political The Hague. The VVD believes that uniform rules for roundabouts should be introduced, and the priority for cyclists should also be discussed.

Although the 5585 roundabouts represent only 0.6 percent of the number of intersections, one in eight bicycle accidents takes place on roundabouts, VIA concludes on the basis of research. VIA examined all 575,000 intersections in our country for this.

The largest ruling party VVD is shocked by the news. “I warned recently during a traffic debate in the House of Representatives that roundabouts are often not safe for cyclists,” says VVD traffic spokesperson Daniël Koerhuis. “However, the number of accidents on roundabouts is much higher than I thought.”

Koerhuis points to the increasing number of bicycle accidents. Every year, an average of 150 people are killed and 7,000 injured among cyclists and e-bikers. That is more than a third of the number of annual road injuries and more than a quarter of all road deaths.

Uniform rules

"We urgently need to reduce the number of bicycle accidents," says Koerhuis, who immediately announced oral questions for question time with Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure & Water Management) next Tuesday.

The VVD member wants to ask Minister Harbers, among other things, what he thinks about more uniform rules for roundabouts, but also for other situations such as school zones. “Roundabouts are now arranged differently in every municipality. As a result, motorists and cyclists do not know where they stand.”



Koerhuis also wants to raise the issue of priority for cyclists on roundabouts. According to VIA, it would help if cyclists no longer have priority on roundabouts, something that is already happening in various municipalities. "The left-wing parties do not want to change it, but the question is indeed whether cyclists should be given priority, especially outside built-up areas. I would like to have that discussion."

Finally, the VVD argues for research into the effect of e-bikes on bicycle traffic. “There are so many types of bicycles on the road, which has consequences for road safety. More research needs to be done on that.”

Serious signal

Governing party D66 is also concerned. “If cyclists are indeed less safe on roundabouts than we thought, that is a serious signal,” says Lisa van Ginneken. She says she will delve further into VIA’s research. “Cycling is healthy, sustainable and friendly to the environment, but it must also be safe. The increase in bicycle accidents worries me.”



Van Ginneken sees a lower speed within villages and towns as one of the possible solutions. "It is one of the reasons that we are committed to 30 kilometers per hour in built-up areas."

The VIA research also generates a lot of discussion on social media. Several experts say they are not surprised that roundabouts are so dangerous. Nevertheless, the roundabout has a very good image to this day. “The roundabout is the best infrastructural solution ever,” said an expert from the Institute for Road Safety Research (SWOV) at the end of January.

