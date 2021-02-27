US President Joe Biden scored his first legislative victory when the House of Representatives approved a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package today, Saturday.

Democrats who control the House approved the powerful measure with a mostly party-based vote of 219 to 212, and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats are planning a legislative maneuver to allow them to pass it without Republican support.

The US bailout will pay for vaccines and medical supplies and provide a new batch of emergency financial aid to families, small businesses, state governments and local administrations.

Democrats said the package is necessary to combat a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans and led to millions of unemployment.

“The American people should realize that their government is there for them,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during the session.

Saturday’s House vote is the first successful test for the Democrats, who have a slim majority of 221 members to 211 in the House.

The president focused his first weeks in office on addressing the largest public health crisis in the United States in a century that was transforming most aspects of American life.

The costly provisions of this plan include direct payments to individuals of $ 1,400, a federal unemployment benefit of $ 400 per week through August 29, and help for those struggling to pay rents and mortgages during the pandemic.